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FACILITE HAUTE QUALITE ENERGIE ENVIRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Urban development : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/10/2007 : € 175,000,000
16/04/2009 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 350 million for eco-efficient buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
2 April 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2007
20060453
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
High Energy & Environmental Quality Facility

Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne et de Prévoyance

Final beneficiary: Local authorities, associations formed by these and their concessionholders, as well as public agencies.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the construction and refurbishment of public buildings to meet higher energy and environmental standards than at present.

The project concerns the financing of projects enabling new and existing public buildings to comply with energy standards higher than those set out in Directive 202/91/EC on the "Energy Performance of Buildings" and its amendments. Furthermore, in addition to energy savings, certain allocations will support the sustainable use of natural resources and effective waste management (High Environmental Quality).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on environmental protection is required.

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on procurement is required.

Other links
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 350 million for eco-efficient buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB lends EUR 350 million for eco-efficient buildings
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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