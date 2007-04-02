FACILITE HAUTE QUALITE ENERGIE ENVIRO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne et de Prévoyance
Final beneficiary: Local authorities, associations formed by these and their concessionholders, as well as public agencies.
Financing of the construction and refurbishment of public buildings to meet higher energy and environmental standards than at present.
The project concerns the financing of projects enabling new and existing public buildings to comply with energy standards higher than those set out in Directive 202/91/EC on the "Energy Performance of Buildings" and its amendments. Furthermore, in addition to energy savings, certain allocations will support the sustainable use of natural resources and effective waste management (High Environmental Quality).
Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on environmental protection is required.
Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on procurement is required.
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