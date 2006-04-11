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BULGARIA EU FUNDS COFINANCING 2007-13

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 700,000,000
Solid waste : € 28,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 322,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2007 : € 28,000,000
14/12/2007 : € 322,000,000
14/12/2007 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma Motorway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma motorway - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Trakia Motorway - EN
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEPTEMVRI - PLOVDIV RAIL (FL20060411)
Related press
Bulgaria: EUR 700 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds
Related sub-project
SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
PLOVDIV WATER
Related sub-project
Rehabilitation of the Railway Infrastructure along Sections of the Plovdiv-Burgas Line in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
ASENOVGRAD WATER
Related sub-project
SOFIA NORTHERN SPEED TANGENT
Related sub-project
DOBRICH WATER
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA METRO PHASE III (FWL 20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT (FWL 20060411)

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2007
20060411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bulgaria EU Funds co-financing 2007-13 projects
The Republic of Bulgaria, through the Ministry of Finance (Borrower and Payment authority for the EU programmes), and other Ministries involved as Management Authorities in the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2007-13, as well as in measures included in European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) programme.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
The EIB loan is expected to cover up to 20% of the eligible cost.
The cost eligible to the Bank’s project will be determined during appraisal as a part of the NSRF and Rural Development programmes. It is expected to amount to about EUR 3.5 billion,.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support a number of investment schemes eligible to the Structural Funds and Cohesion Fund grants in the programming period 2007-13. These will be included in the relevant Operational Programmes in the areas of industry, services, transport, environment, local basic infrastructure, research and development, information society, measures of rural development and others.

The project aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to EU policy priorities for the further development of the economy and its faster integration into the Union’s. Through the support of its technical services, as well as that from Jaspers, Jeremie and Jessica, the EIB group will also give a contribution to the overall programme implementation of the Bulgarian NSRF and Rural Development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

These will be verified according to current environmental impact legislation in the Republic of Bulgaria in line with relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC).

EU Directives for procurement have been transposed into national Bulgarian legislation. Tenders will be organized in compliance with EU requirements, which is also a precondition for EU grant support. Tender notices will be published, as appropriate, in the EU Official Journal. Application of EU procedures by the Bulgarian authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEPTEMVRI - PLOVDIV RAIL (FL20060411)
Related projects
Related sub-project
SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
PLOVDIV WATER
Related sub-project
Rehabilitation of the Railway Infrastructure along Sections of the Plovdiv-Burgas Line in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
ASENOVGRAD WATER
Related sub-project
SOFIA NORTHERN SPEED TANGENT
Related sub-project
DOBRICH WATER
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA METRO PHASE III (FWL 20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT (FWL 20060411)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma Motorway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma motorway - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Trakia Motorway - EN
Related press
Bulgaria: EUR 700 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEPTEMVRI - PLOVDIV RAIL (FL20060411)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88809128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20060411
Sector(s)
Transport
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEPTEMVRI - PLOVDIV RAIL (FL20060411)
Other links
Summary sheet
Bulgaria EU Funds co-financing 2007-13 projects
Data sheet
BULGARIA EU FUNDS COFINANCING 2007-13
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma Motorway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma motorway - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Trakia Motorway - EN
Related press
Bulgaria: EUR 700 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds
Related sub-project
SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
PLOVDIV WATER
Related sub-project
Rehabilitation of the Railway Infrastructure along Sections of the Plovdiv-Burgas Line in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
ASENOVGRAD WATER
Related sub-project
SOFIA NORTHERN SPEED TANGENT
Related sub-project
DOBRICH WATER
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA METRO PHASE III (FWL 20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT (FWL 20060411)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EUR 700 million for co-financing projects with EU Funds
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma Motorway - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Struma motorway - BG
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Trakia Motorway - EN
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEPTEMVRI - PLOVDIV RAIL (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA RING WESTERN ARC CONSTRUCTION (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
PLOVDIV WATER
Related sub-project
Rehabilitation of the Railway Infrastructure along Sections of the Plovdiv-Burgas Line in Bulgaria
Related sub-project
ASENOVGRAD WATER
Related sub-project
SOFIA NORTHERN SPEED TANGENT
Related sub-project
DOBRICH WATER
Related sub-project
STRUMA MOTORWAY (FL20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA METRO PHASE III (FWL 20060411)
Related sub-project
SOFIA INTEGRATED URBAN TRANSPORT (FWL 20060411)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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