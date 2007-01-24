POWERTRAIN R&D (SFF- RSFF)

Summary sheet
Fundamental research, industrial research and experimental development aiming at improving the promoter's and its research partners' capacity in developing technology for sustainable road transport. As such the project could qualify for the new RSFF scheme.
The project aims at enhancing the knowledge of the promoter and its research partners within the area of sustainable surface transport. The RTD&D projects fall within the FP7 themes and consist of research in the fields of hydrogen fuel cell technology, nanocomposites, engine technology etc. The project is in line with the Bank's "i2i" objective by furthering private sector investments in R&D and demonstration, as well as by financing projects and initiatives within the EU's framework programmes' thematic areas.
The project consists of RTD&D work that will be performed in the promoter's existing facilities in an industrial site and an EIA is therefore not required. Any actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' and Birds' Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Automotive Engineering.
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