Slovenia Telekom Broadband

Summary sheet
Cigaletova 15
1000 Ljubljana
The project aims to modernise the existing physical network, the backbone transmission systems, the Operational Support Systems, and the roll out of DSL technology to allow for the provision of advanced broadband services.
The project will provide the country with state of the art broadband telecommunications infrastructure and providing opportunities for the development of innovative services.
The project does not fall under Annex I of Directive 85/337/EC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, although it cannot be ruled out that a few investments could be subject to screening in accordance with Annexes II and III. As the proposed investments have only minimal and temporary environmental effects, environmental impact assessments are not likely to be required by the competent authority.
Telecommunication services are not covered by the Utility Directive EU 2004/17/EC on procurement. Directive EU 2004/18/EC on procurement of public contracting entities also excludes Telecommunication services. The Promoter is therefore not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. All procurement procedures and their appropriateness for this project will be verified during appraisal.
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