AIGUES TER LLOBREGAT -ATLL II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns various investments to improve the quality of drinking water and includes a desalinisation plant.
The project aims at cost-efficient solutions to improve water supply quality and reliability for 4.4 million people in the Barcelona region. It will further reduce the stress on local groundwater resources by integrating the management of surface water resources within the Greater Barcelona area.
Compliance with EU environmental protection legislation will be verified during appraisal and the status/results of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.
Procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.
Water supply.
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