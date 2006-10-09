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MOROCCAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2006 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
FEMIP: Broadening cooperation with the Financial sector in Morocco in support of infrastructure schemes through the Moroccan Infrastructure Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20060344
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Moroccan Infrastructure Fund
Attijari Invest, the private equity subsidiary of Attijariwafa bank, Morocco’s largest bank, and EMP Africa, which has Emerging Capital Partners as General Partner and EMP Global, the world’s largest private equity firm investing in ermerging markets with seven funds holding around USD 5.7billion, as Limited Partner.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to the lower of: EUR 10 million, or 25% of fund size.
MAD 1 billion (EUR 91 million) target fund size.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in the setting up of a private equity fund focused on infrastructure investments, either in new projects or in the improvement/extension of existing projects or companies.

The project will improve major areas of infrastructure in Morocco. Infrastructure development is seen as a key factor for the overall improvement of the competitiveness of Morocco’s economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will only invest in companies that comply with the environmental standards required by the EIB.

Not applicable.

Comments

Infrastructure projects and companies in Morocco in areas such as energy, water, waste management, airports, ports and logistics.

Other links
Related press
FEMIP: Broadening cooperation with the Financial sector in Morocco in support of infrastructure schemes through the Moroccan Infrastructure Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP: Broadening cooperation with the Financial sector in Morocco in support of infrastructure schemes through the Moroccan Infrastructure Fund
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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