University of Bristol Infrastructure

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Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the upgrading of the University of Bristol science teaching and research faculties through new building construction for the Departments of Biological Sciences and Mathematics and the refurbishment of the existing HH Wills Physics Laboratory building.
The project designs have been integrated in the first phase of a 20 year physical development Masterplan for the University's central campus. The new buildings are to be constructed in the Tyndall avenue area of the University including land obtained from the redevelopment of the adjacent, now-disused Children's Hospital site.
The project will assist the University, one of the leading Higher Education institutions in the UK, in maintaining and improving both teaching and research functions. It will assist innovation and competitiveness and the role of an internationally-regarded Research and Development institution
The University has obtained outline planning approval from the Local Authority (LA) for the Masterplan in its entirety. In addition, the University undertook an environmental assessment study (scoping). All three buildings are being constructed/refurbished on brownfield sites. Given the sizes, location and usage, the LA has determined that an EIA will not be required for the buildings being financed by this project. However, detailed planning approval will be needed when designs are complete.
The University is a self-governing institution and Bristol issues tenders in line with EU tendering rules. A contract notice for the prequalification of contractors was published in the OJEU on March 2, 2006 in accordance with the EU Directive 2004/18/EC for competitive dialogue. It is expected that EU procedures will be followed for all project procurement activities.
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