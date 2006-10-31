University of Bristol Infrastructure

The proposed project consists of the upgrading of the University of Bristol science teaching and research faculties through new building construction for the Departments of Biological Sciences and Mathematics and the refurbishment of the existing HH Wills Physics Laboratory building.



The project designs have been integrated in the first phase of a 20 year physical development Masterplan for the University's central campus. The new buildings are to be constructed in the Tyndall avenue area of the University including land obtained from the redevelopment of the adjacent, now-disused Children's Hospital site.