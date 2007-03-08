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GREEN ALLIANCE RENEWABLE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 15,000,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/07/2007 : € 15,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/07/2007
20060342
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Green Alliance Renewable Energy Fund
Green Alliance F.C.R., an energy infrastructure investment fund focused on the provision of equity and subordinated debt for the financing of renewable energy projects in Spain promoted under the Spanish Renewable Energy Plan 2005-2010. The Fund will be managed by Green Alliance SGECR, SA, an independent fund management team.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million.
Up to EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The fund will make investments in Special purpose companies, established to undertake renewable energy projects particularly in the wind, solar, biomass and bio-diesel sectors.

The fund will invest in projects that generate environmental benefits by producing energy from renewable sources. Projects will thus support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and abatement of CO2 emissions. The fund will produce a commercial return to investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investee companies to meet the Bank’s environmental standards. Compliance to be monitored by the fund manager.

Investee companies to meet the Bank’s procurement standards. Compliance to be monitored by the fund manager.

Comments

Renewable Energy.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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