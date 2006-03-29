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IHRU REABILITACAO URBANA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/03/2007 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for social housing to reduce exclusion in Portugal

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/03/2007
20060329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IHRU Reabilitação Urbana
Instituto da Habitação e da Reabilitação Urbana (IHRU). The final beneficiaries would also include Urban Regeneration Corporations (Sociedades de Reabilitação Urbana) formed under specific legislation in Portugal.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
Tentatively estimated at EUR 900 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will support the financing of the first phase of a multi-year programme for infrastructure and public space renewal in dilapidated urban areas where urban regeneration corporations (SRUs – sociedades de reabilitação urbana) have been created to implement integrated urban plans. The project will also support the rehabilitation of degraded units of social housing stock owned by the State, through the promoter and the SRUs across Portugal.

The framework loan will have positive economic impacts (direct and indirect) on eligible areas and will therefore contribute both to convergence policy and to sustainable urban development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Local neighbourhoods will see their quality of life substantially improved through expanded social infrastructure, including additional green spaces, better drainage and sanitation, besides improved off-street parking for residents and better thermal insulation to substantially reduce energy consumption. In principle, measures and programmes focussing on upgrading of existing housing stock will not require EIA’s under EC/97/11 but this will be further verified during appraisal.

For the proposed project, procurement procedures may fall under Directive EC/2004/18 regarding public works contracts, public supply contracts and public service contracts or Directive EC/2004/17 for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors. The promoter and final beneficiaries follow established procedures, the compliance of which will be confirmed during appraisal.

Comments

Urban renewal.

Other links
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EIB loan for social housing to reduce exclusion in Portugal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for social housing to reduce exclusion in Portugal
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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