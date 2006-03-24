CORRIDOR X (E-75) MOTORWAY

Summary sheet
Roads of Serbia
Vlajkoviceva 19a
11000 Belgrade
Serbia
The project concernes the construction of a new motorway between Leskovac and FYROM border. It will be approximately 100 km long, with a cross-section of between 26 and 28 meters and designed for a speed of 100-120 km/h.
The new highway is expected to be suited to current and estimated future traffic levels, and is also expected to reduce the accident rate, which at present is relatively high.
According to preliminary information, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies have been carried out. The environmental process and identification and mitigation of possible negative effects on the environment, and to sensitive areas in particular, will be detailed in the appraisal. The environmental and social aspects will be further appraised.
The Promoter will ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
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