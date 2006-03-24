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CORRIDOR X (E-75) MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 384,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 384,000,000
Transport : € 384,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2009 : € 384,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
EIB welcomes Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2009
20060324
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Corridor X South of Serbia

Roads of Serbia
Vlajkoviceva 19a
11000 Belgrade
Serbia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million.
Around EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concernes the construction of a new motorway between Leskovac and FYROM border. It will be approximately 100 km long, with a cross-section of between 26 and 28 meters and designed for a speed of 100-120 km/h.

The new highway is expected to be suited to current and estimated future traffic levels, and is also expected to reduce the accident rate, which at present is relatively high.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to preliminary information, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies have been carried out. The environmental process and identification and mitigation of possible negative effects on the environment, and to sensitive areas in particular, will be detailed in the appraisal. The environmental and social aspects will be further appraised.

The Promoter will ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
EIB welcomes Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB welcomes Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

Videos

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EIB and the Western Balkans: a concrete support
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications