LEVAN - VLORE ROAD

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new 2 x 2 lane expressway between Levan and Vlorë with a total length of 24 km. The road is part of the North-South Road Corridor of Albania and Trans European Corridor VIII, with the Port of Vlorë being one of the entry points of the Corridor VIII.
The purpose of the Levan - Vlorë Road Project is to improve capacity, traffic safety and travel times on this major north-south road axis. The project is important for the economic development of the coastal zone and will contribute to EU priority objectives under Article 267 (c).
The Bank's services will take particular care to ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns and appropriate mitigation measures are implemented, in line with the Bank's relevant guidelines, including issues relating to nature conservation areas.
Procurement procedures will be in line with the EIB guidelines and EBRD requirements, that is to say international competitive tendering with pre-qualification. The Bank will monitor the continued procurement process closely.
Disclaimer
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