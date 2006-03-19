TES - THERMAL POWER PLANT SOSTANJ

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a state-of-the-art lignite-fired cogeneration power plant and associated infrastructure in the city of Šostanj.
The project would help finance the modernisation and expansion of the Slovenian electricity generation. It would largely replace inefficient lignite-fired generating units (410 MW), cater for electricity demand growth and supply the local district heating system.
The project would provide environmental benefits by replacing old energy-inefficient units and assist TEŠ in complying with the EU atmospheric emission rules. The project’s high generating efficiency and modern flue gas cleaning equipment would minimise the environmental impacts of lignite combustion. The project would replace existing lignite-fired generating capacity at the same location, using the same quantity of fuel, and it would not increase the overall emissions of CO2. It would however contribute, through more efficient generation, to a reduction of 30% in the carbon intensity of electricity currently produced from lignite at this site.
Tender notices comprising contracts for the implementation of the project are or will be published according to the relevant applicable EU procurement Directive 2004/17.
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