Power Plant Karlsruhe

Summary sheet
Financing of modernisation of one of the promoter’s power plants in Germany by means of building a new power unit.
Replacement of existing capacity, involving substantial gains in efficiency and emissions reduction.
The project falls due to its technical characteristics under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC requiring thus a full environmental impact assessment. The new units will be designed to meet emission limits according to national and European legislation (13. BImSchV; Large Combustion Plant Directive; LCPD 2001/80/EC). As at this stage potential environmental impacts of the projects are not yet identified in-depth, it is intended that satisfactory completion of the EIA procedures will be confirmed prior to submitting the project to the Bank’s Board of Directors. This will include written confirmation from the competent authorities concerning potential effect on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000, Birds and Habitat Directive).
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Utilities Directive 17/2004/EU) with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.