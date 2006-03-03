Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

POWER PLANT KARLSRUHE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2008 : € 500,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/01/2008
20060303
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Power Plant Karlsruhe
A major utility on the German electricity market.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of modernisation of one of the promoter’s power plants in Germany by means of building a new power unit.

Replacement of existing capacity, involving substantial gains in efficiency and emissions reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls due to its technical characteristics under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC requiring thus a full environmental impact assessment. The new units will be designed to meet emission limits according to national and European legislation (13. BImSchV; Large Combustion Plant Directive; LCPD 2001/80/EC). As at this stage potential environmental impacts of the projects are not yet identified in-depth, it is intended that satisfactory completion of the EIA procedures will be confirmed prior to submitting the project to the Bank’s Board of Directors. This will include written confirmation from the competent authorities concerning potential effect on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000, Birds and Habitat Directive).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Utilities Directive 17/2004/EU) with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications