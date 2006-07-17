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TRANVIA DE VALENCIA - LINEA T2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 161,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 161,000,000
Transport : € 161,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2008 : € 50,000,000
26/05/2010 : € 111,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2008
20060280
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tranvia de Valencia - Linea T2
Comunidad de Valencia (CAV)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 225 million.
EUR 450 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the tramway network Line T2, running North-South in the city of Valencia.

The project will increase reliability and public transport service comfort. Living conditions in the areas where the project is being implemented will be improved due to a better accessibility for a considerable number of citizens and the reduction of urban pollution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by Directive 97/11/EC). In general, the project's significant enhancement in the Valencia public transport network is expected to reduce pollutant emissions, have a positive effect on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the city and their surroundings areas.

Due to the predominantly urban characteristics of the project, environmental impacts are expected to be limited and Natura 2000 areas unlikely to be affected. However, all these aspects will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to, and follows, EU Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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