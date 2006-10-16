BGK-NRF ROAD REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of national road network in Poland to enhance structural capacity and to improve the ride quality in relation to increasing traffic demand.
The project will contribute to increasing efficiency of road transport in Poland at a time when the existing road network has been severely strained by high growth in vehicle ownership and traffic. It will improve travel times, vehicle operating costs and safety conditions, as well as benefit the urban environment.
The environmental impact is expected to be relatively low as all works are within the existing rights-of-way. Environmental issues will be reviewed to ensure that components to be supported by the Bank do not affect any sensitive areas or have any other significant negative impact. Attention will be also paid to ensure that appropriate mitigation measures will be implemented wherever necessary.
Compliance with EC directives and national legislation and guidelines will be assessed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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