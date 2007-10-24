PORT AUTONOME DE POINTE NOIRE

Summary sheet
Contact : M. J. M. Aniélé, Directeur Général
The purpose of the project is to upgrade key port infrastructure and adapt it to the growth in container traffic.
The project will help to reduce handling and stopover costs and increase the port's capacity and traffic.
The enhanced performance of PAPN will also have a positive impact on the economic activity of the country and sub-region.
In Europe, such a project would be subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in line with EU Directive 97/11. An EIA was conducted in accordance with the directives and the recommendations for this type of project by the main international institutions including the World Bank. It covers both the impact of work related to the project and that of the port's operation under normal conditions. The appraisal will check that the EIA was carried out in accordance with the European directives.
The main civil engineering contract(s) is (are) subject to international tendering with pre-qualification (restricted procedure), notice of which will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). The appraisal will check that the contracts for this project are let in accordance with the Bank's procurement procedures.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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