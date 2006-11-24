Antalya Light Rail Train

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of an 11 km double-track tramway system with 16 stations including a depot, maintenance shops and yards. The project is designed to satisfy passenger demands estimated by the Transportation Master Plan for the year 2020, which is estimated to be up to 14,200 passengers/hour/direction.
Transport throughout the municipality of Antalya is currently road-based, comprising public buses, minibuses, taxis and private cars. By developing a rail-based system, the municipality aims to improve the quality and enhance the attractiveness of its public transport services. The main economic benefits of the project are expected to be lower levels of road accidents, travel-time savings, reduction in fuel consumption and vehicle usage costs, and reduction in pollution.
The Bank’s Environmental Statement 2004 states that “The EIB ensures that all projects it finances […] comply with the EU’s Directive on Environmental Assessment.” Within the EU, the project would be considered to fall within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) and it would therefore be for the competent authority to decide whether an EIA was required. During the appraisal, the Bank will therefore investigate the screening process applied to this project and, if an EIA is required, will ensure that environmental studies and public consultation for the project comply with EU Directives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Urban Transport.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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