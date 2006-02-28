BPU BANCA SME PG VI

Banche Popolari Unite - BPU Banca Scpa, parent company of the largest co-operative banking group in Italy with 1,184 branches and EUR 68.9bn of total assets at end 2005.

For on-lending directly or through the group's subsidiaries (BPU Esaleasing S.p.A., Centrobanca S.p.A., Banca Popolare di Bergamo S.p.A., Banca Popolare di Ancona S.p.A., Carime S.p.A.).