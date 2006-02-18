Infrabel Rail Tunnel PPP

Summary sheet
110 Rue Bara
B-1070 Bruxelles
The proposed project, Liefkenshoek Rail Link Project (LHRL), entails the design and construction of an approximately 16 km double track rail link between terminals on either side of the Scheldt river within the Port of Antwerp. In particular, the LHRL project will significantly improve the rail connection between the new Deurganckdok on the left bank of the river and the existing rail network on the right bank. The latter connects to the TEN-T rail network in general, and, in particular, the main international rail freight corridors.
This rail infrastructure project will improve the reliability and quality of the access to and from the port to the TEN-T rail network. The project will alleviate current rail capacity constraints and reduce, to some extent, local road congestion. For each container taken by rail rather than road, there is a net reduction in road accident risk, local air pollution and global climate change.
An EIA for the project was launched in 2004. A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been prepared for the required zoning changes that are necessary to implement the project, including related mitigation measures. Both the EIA and the SEA have been included in a single EIA report, which has been subject to public enquiry and has been, in principle, approved by the Flemish Government (Directorate Environment, Nature and Energy).
The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and maintain. The PPP contract will be awarded under the negotiated procedure applicable to public works in conformity with the EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The notice was published in the EU Official Journal on the 25th April 2006.
Railways
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