Sisecam Glass Manufacturing and R&D

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operations of a second float-glass manufacturing line and an auxiliary coating line in Yenisehir, as well as Sisecam’s R&D-activities in glass technology.
The new float line will increase the existing production capacity of the group to meet the rapidly growing demand for flat glass in Turkey. The coating line particularly addresses the growing segment demand for energy efficient glass. Sisecam’s Research and development projects, finally, target the increase, the efficiency and quality of the company’s production and products.
An EIA has already been performed for the coating line and is underway for the float line, which will be verified during appraisal.
This private company operates in a liberalised sector open to competition (glass manufacturing) and even if located in the EU would not be subject to EU procurement Directives. It is expected to purchase its main equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised international engineering companies, using negotiated procedures. This procedure, which is usual and best practice in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and is therefore in line with the Bank’s procurement policy.
Glass Manufacturing.
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