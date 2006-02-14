Tranvia de Alicante - Linea 2

Summary sheet
Construction of the Line L2 tramway network, running from the North of the city of Alicante to the North-East surrounding areas.
The project will increase reliability and public transport service comfort. Living conditions in the areas where the project is being implemented will be improved due to a better accessibility for a considerable number of citizens and the reduction of urban pollution.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by Directive 97/11/EC). In general, the project's significant enhancement in the Alicante public transport network is expected to reduce pollutant emissions, have a positive effect on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the city and their surroundings areas.
Due to the predominantly urban characteristics of the project, environmental impacts are expected to be limited and Natura 2000 areas unlikely to be affected. However, all these aspects will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to, and follows, EU Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.