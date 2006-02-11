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VALENCIA ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 175,000,000
Transport : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2008 : € 50,000,000
23/12/2008 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2008
20060211
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Valencia Rolling Stock
Comunidad Valenciana
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 175 million.
Around EUR 350 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition of metro/tram units, part of the rolling stock enlargement and renewal programme in the Valencia region.

The principal aim of the project is to replace old and obsolete vehicles and the related network assets, partially renewing and partially increasing the current rolling stock park to be used on existing lines and on renewed lines.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. The replacement of the old metro trains, more than 25 years old and therefore at the end of their economic life, will permit to assure to the passengers more comfortable trips, with a lower environmental impact and lower operating and maintenance costs.

The promoter is subject to, and follows, EU Directives.

Other links
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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