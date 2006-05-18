Kozani Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The loan will be used for financing investments covering a variety of sub-projects in municipal infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage treatment, district heating and the eligible schemes within the Kozani alternate urban planning zone.
The schemes reflect prevailing priorities in the municipality's investment programme designed to modernise and extend urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life of its residents. The investments will improve the competitiveness of Kozani as a major regional centre within Greece and the Balkans bringing, as a result, further economic benefits in the future.
The project should have an overall positive environmental impact. Compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
EU directives are applicable.
Public administration
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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