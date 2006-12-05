Statens Serum Institut II

Summary sheet
Construction of a multi-purpose production facility for vaccines and diagnostics at Statens Serum Institut.
The project will increase SSI’s existing capacity for the development and production of vaccines and the carrying out of associated R&D.
The project will not materially change current practice within the dedicated vaccine producing area. Other related activities will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants and clinical centres; an EIA is therefore not explicitly required under EU Directive 97/11. The promoter’s general compliance with environmental regulations whether the authorities have requested an EIA for the new facility will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a State-owned enterprise and, as such, the following EC Directives on procurement apply: Directive 92/50 on service supply, Directive 93/37 on public works and Directive 93/96 on goods supply. Procedures for procuring specialised equipment and external services will be verified during appraisal.
Pharmaceutical.
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