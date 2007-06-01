WARTSILA RDI

Summary sheet
Wärtsilä Corporation, Helsinki
Part-financing the Promoter’s RDI investment programme over the 2007-2009 period.
The Project is aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing emissions of large internal combustion engines running on fossil and biodiesel fuel and gas used for electrical energy production and marine applications.
Given the characteristics of the Project, it can be expected that the competent authority has decided on the basis of Annex III of the relevant Directive that no EIA is necessary.The Project seeks not only to develop engines with the lowest possible fuel consumption which comply with existing emissions legislation, but also to anticipate upcoming legislation. A second focus of the Project is to enhance the engines for operation with non-fossil, renewable fuels. The Project will therefore bring substantial environmental benefits in terms of reduced consumption of fossil fuels and also reduced engine emissions.
The Promoter is a private company, operating in the manufacturing sector; as such it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Manufacturing.
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