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EL ATF AND SIDI KRIR POWER PLANTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 260,000,000
Energy : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2006 : € 130,000,000
6/12/2007 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sidi Krir - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - El Atf - EN
Related press
EIB enhances support to Egypt's energy sector

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2006
20060190
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
El Atf and Sidi Krir Power Plants
Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), Cairo
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million.
EUR 583 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of two 750 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plants.

The objective is to meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost, using modern combined-cycle technology. The project will contribute to the expansion of basic energy infrastructure needed for the economic development of Egypt.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will request that the Promoter carries out EIAs with appropriate public consultation, which will be reviewed by the Bank.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sidi Krir - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - El Atf - EN
Related press
EIB enhances support to Egypt's energy sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB enhances support to Egypt's energy sector
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sidi Krir - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - El Atf - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications