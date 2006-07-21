Kosice Regional Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is expected to comprise a large number of small-scale investment schemes selected from the regional 2004-2009 investment programme. The project will aim mainly at rehabilitating the regional Class II and III road network as well as at renewal of road maintenance facilities and equipment. A smaller portion of the loan is expected to be allocated to the sector of education and culture. The contractual structure will most likely be developed as a framework facility.
The project will provide favourable conditions for economic and social development in an Objective 1 region and thus facilitate further integration within the European Union.
Current environmental impact legislation in the Slovak Republic is based on Law NR SR No. 24/2006 Coll. and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC).
EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation, and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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