Malawi Global Loan III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
First Merchant Bank Ltd
National Bank of Malawi
Stanbic Bank Ltd
Line of credit in USD to be onlent by the participating banks in the form of term loans or leases. Investments in the range of EUR 50,000 to EUR 3,000,000 can be considered under the facility.
Improve the availability of long term funding in USD to small, medium-sized and large companies through the intermediary banks.
Investors in Malawi are required to respect the national legislation on the matter. The selected banks do recognise that environmental risks have to be part of the standard risk assessment procedures.
The legal documentation will oblige the intermediary bank to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines.
Investments can be from agriculture and agro processing, horticulture, tourism, mining, and infrastructure sectors as well as social sectors such as education and health, and linked services industries.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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