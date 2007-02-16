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MALAWI GLOBAL LOAN III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/06/2008 : € 15,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/06/2008
20060177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Malawi Global Loan III

First Merchant Bank Ltd
National Bank of Malawi
Stanbic Bank Ltd

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit in USD to be onlent by the participating banks in the form of term loans or leases. Investments in the range of EUR 50,000 to EUR 3,000,000 can be considered under the facility.

Improve the availability of long term funding in USD to small, medium-sized and large companies through the intermediary banks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investors in Malawi are required to respect the national legislation on the matter. The selected banks do recognise that environmental risks have to be part of the standard risk assessment procedures.

The legal documentation will oblige the intermediary bank to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines.

Comments

Investments can be from agriculture and agro processing, horticulture, tourism, mining, and infrastructure sectors as well as social sectors such as education and health, and linked services industries.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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