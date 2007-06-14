Zadar New Port

The project will concern the construction of a new ferry port in Zadar (area of Gazenica), and may include dredging of maritime access, construction of breakwaters, land reclamation, construction of new berths for island, coastal and international ferry services and cruise ships, construction of a new passenger terminal, construction of a new fishing port, and access roads.

The project will provide additional capacity and international standard facilities for islands/international ferry services and cruise ships. By relocating the ferry port to the Gazenica industrial zone, traffic congestion in the historical part of the city will be alleviated. This will enable the conversion of city’s shoreline, which in the future will be dedicated to smaller passenger ships and tourism facilities. The project will offer the sole transport alternative available to connect the population scattered in many peripheral islands along the central Croatian coast with the continent, and will also act as an interconnecting port between the islands. Being an essential transport facility for many of these islands, the project will contribute to the process of regional development. The new port will also help generate traffic between the region and Italy and attract cruise traffic to Zadar, further strengthening its potential for supporting regional development.