Hellenic Natural Gas IV

Summary sheet
The project will comprise schemes relating to the implantation of a medium pressure network to serve the larger towns along the high-pressure line from Athens to central and northern Greece, but may also include some extensions to the high-pressure network and low-pressure lines.
The project will encourage the rational utilisation of energy resources, due to the economic and environmental advantages of natural gas over other fossil fuels, it should facilitate the development and reduce the isolation of the less favoured regions and contribute to meeting the rising demand for natural gas in Greece.
The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement.
Oil and gas.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.