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ADM V FES-OUJDA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 180,000,000
Transport : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2007 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
FEMIP grants 5th loan for developing Morocco's Motorway Network

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2007
20060162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADM V Fès-Oujda
Société Nationale des Autoroutes (ADM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 546 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of a 320 km motorway section (2x2 3.5 metre-wide lanes with central reservation) between Fez and Oujda.

The programme consists of the necessary investment to construct the Fez-Oujda motorway section, comprising five main stretches and 11 interchange points.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter undertakes to comply with the relevant Moroccan laws and EU directives. Environmental impact studies (including public consultation) are under way. They will have to be approved by the competent Moroccan authorities.

The quality of these studies and the procedure employed will be examined at the time of the Bank's appraisal of the project.

The different project components financed by the Bank will be put out to tender in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU if necessary.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
FEMIP grants 5th loan for developing Morocco's Motorway Network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP grants 5th loan for developing Morocco's Motorway Network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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