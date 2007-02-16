AUTOROUTE A88 PPP

Summary sheet
Concession for the financing, design, construction, upkeep, operation and maintenance of the Falaise Ouest-Sées section of the A88 motorway. The section between Argentan sud and Sées, built by the State, will be entrusted to the concessionaire and included in the concession.
The Falaise Ouest-Sées motorway section will provide a link between Caen and the Calais-Bayonne arterial route (TEN-T).
The preliminary enquiry for the Declaration of Public Utility prepared in 2000 included an Environmental Impact Assessment in accordance with European Directive 97/11/EU. The 300m strip ultimately chosen for the route of the future A88 was analysed for its impact on air quality, local waterways, noise levels and the natural environment in general. A number of corrective measures have been incorporated in order to minimise environmental nuisance. This project will improve the quality of life of people living along the existing trunk road, especially in terms of air and noise pollution, by moving the route of the motorway away from residential areas.
The project was put out to tender by the Transport Ministry's General Roads Directorate, which applies the tendering procedures established by European directives and transposed into French law. Notice of the call for tenders was published in the OJ of the European Union of 5 August 2005, ref. 2005-S152-151691.
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