Network Rail Infrastructure Upgrading

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Network Rail Infrastructure Limited
40 Melton Street
London NW1 2EE
Contact - Mr. T. Winter, Head of Treasury Operations
Infrastructure investments to provide capacity enhancement, operational improvements and to ensure continued safety across the rail network. Core elements include investment in the Trent Valley section of the West Coast Main Line, remodelling of Rugby and Nuneaton stations, and power supply upgrades in South London, Wessex, Sussex and Kent.
Improved capacity to meet growing demand for rail transport, particularly four-tracking of sections of the Trent Valley route to remove a major bottleneck and facilitating the introduction of new rolling stock in the South East through power supply upgrading. Improved operational efficiency and safety, particularly from infrastructure replacement and remodelling, and signalling development and replacement.
NRIL follows a corporate environmental policy which includes applicable national and EU legislation. The procedures will be verified during appraisal.
NRIL is subject to EU procurement Directives. The application of the directives will be verified during appraisal.
Railway infrastructure.
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