Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UPPER EGYPT GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2006 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Draft - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2006
20060137
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Upper Egypt Gas Pipeline
Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO), Cairo
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million.
EUR 91million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the design, construction, commissioning and commercial operation of a 120km long high-pressure gas pipeline section between Abu Qurqas, next to the city of Al Minya, and Asyut.

The objective is to strengthen the national gas transmission system in view of increasing gas demand in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will request that the Promoter carries out an EIA with appropriate public consultation, which will be reviewed by the Bank.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Draft - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications