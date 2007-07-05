Enipower Cogenerazione Ferrara

Summary sheet
Design, costruction and operation of a new combined cycle gas turbine cogeneration plant at ENI's petrolchemical site in Ferrara, comprising two units with a total CCGT capacity of 800 MWe.
The project will help to meet growth in electricity demand in Italy, and reduce dependence on electricity imports. Moreover, the efficiency of combined cycle technology, with an outlet to supply heat to the adjacent industrial centre and municipality, will contribute to improving the energy efficiency of the Italian power system in line with national and European objectives to tackle climate change. The project is therefore eligible under article 267 c) environment, and rational use of energy.
The project falls under Annex 1 of EU Directive (97/11/EU) and as such required a formal EIA in accordance with European legislation. The Italian Ministry for Environment approved these studies in 2002 and the final construction permit was issued in 2004. Compliance of EIA recommendations and mitigation measures, as well as project conformity with the large Combustion Power plant Directive (2001/80/EC), will be assessed during appraisal.
Compliance of ENIPower’s procurement procedures with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 93/38 as amended by 17/2004/EU), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate, will be assessed during appraisal.
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