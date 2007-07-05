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ENIPOWER COGENERAZIONE FERRARA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2007 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
EIB supports the supply of gas and production of electricity in Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
5 July 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2007
20060134
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Enipower Cogenerazione Ferrara
Enipower
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 200 million.
About EUR 450 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, costruction and operation of a new combined cycle gas turbine cogeneration plant at ENI's petrolchemical site in Ferrara, comprising two units with a total CCGT capacity of 800 MWe.

The project will help to meet growth in electricity demand in Italy, and reduce dependence on electricity imports. Moreover, the efficiency of combined cycle technology, with an outlet to supply heat to the adjacent industrial centre and municipality, will contribute to improving the energy efficiency of the Italian power system in line with national and European objectives to tackle climate change. The project is therefore eligible under article 267 c) environment, and rational use of energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex 1 of EU Directive (97/11/EU) and as such required a formal EIA in accordance with European legislation. The Italian Ministry for Environment approved these studies in 2002 and the final construction permit was issued in 2004. Compliance of EIA recommendations and mitigation measures, as well as project conformity with the large Combustion Power plant Directive (2001/80/EC), will be assessed during appraisal.

Compliance of ENIPower’s procurement procedures with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 93/38 as amended by 17/2004/EU), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate, will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
EIB supports the supply of gas and production of electricity in Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports the supply of gas and production of electricity in Italy
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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