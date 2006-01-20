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SONAE NOVOBORD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/01/2007 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/01/2007
20060120
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sonae Novobord

Sonae Novobord (Pty) Ltd
William MORKEL, Financial Manager, +27 (11) 236 1408

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million.
EUR 51 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of expansion of an existing particle board and medium density fibreboard factory.

It is expected that this project will positively impact economic activity, mainly through creation of employment for 41 people and safeguard some 130 existing local jobs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with the Bank´s environmental principle of minimisation of negative environmental impacts, as is deemed environmentally acceptable. The project falls under Environmental Impact Assessment legislation of South Africa which includes an extensive public consultation process.

Procurement will be in accordance with the Bank´s procurement guidelines.

Comments

Manufacturing.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications