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AFRICAP II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,014,387.47
Sector(s)
Services : € 4,014,387.47
Signature date(s)
25/10/2007 : € 4,014,387.47
Other links
Related press
EIB joins forces with international development organisations to provide technical assistance grants to African microfinance ventures

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2007
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 25/10/2007
20060099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFRICAP II
AfriCap Investment
The Forum Building, 12th Floor
2 Maude St
Sandton 2146
South Africa
To the attention of: Mr. Wagane Diouf, Managing Partner
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 5 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity investment in a regional investment company incorporated in Mauritius dedicated to the creation and acquisition of commercial microfinance companies and banks.

Achieving a commercially acceptable return in the microfinance area and a social return through the deployment of equity or convertible debt to new or promising microfinance companies in Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investee companies to meet minimum environmental standards to be specified and monitored by the Manager of the holding company.

Not applicable

Other links
Related press
EIB joins forces with international development organisations to provide technical assistance grants to African microfinance ventures

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB joins forces with international development organisations to provide technical assistance grants to African microfinance ventures
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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