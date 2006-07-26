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SANIDAD DE GALICIA III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Health : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/06/2007 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/06/2007
20060094
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sanidad de Galicia III
Xunta de Galicia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 80 million.
Around EUR 160 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a selection of schemes to modernise, expand and generally to upgrade hospital infrastructure in Galicia. The hospitals concerned are located in A Coruña, Pontevedra, Orense and Lugo.

The project aims at renovating and upgrading the existing hospital facilities by increasing capacity, and by incorporating new medical and IT equipment and hospital services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities' procurement, and national legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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