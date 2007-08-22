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TUNISIAN INDIAN FERTILIZERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 130,000,000
Industry : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/03/2009 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
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EIB supports 3 large private projects in Algeria and Tunisia showing that Maghreb is a land of opportunities for local and European private investors

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2009
20060090
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tunisian Indian Fertilizers
Compagnie des Phosphates de GAFSA (CPG)

 

Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT)

 

Coromandel Fertilizers Ltd. (CFL)

 

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 77 million from the Bank's own resources under the ENP/MED Mandate (2007-2013).
Around EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to construct and operate a phosphoric acid production plant with a capacity of 360 000 t/year. All production is to be exported to India through long-term purchasing contracts signed by the two Indian project partners in order to supply their fertilizer plants with phosphoric acid. The new plant will be established alongside an existing phosphoric acid plant in Skhira, 50 km north of the town of Gabès.

The project will boost the value added generated by one of the country's key raw materials. It will help to create jobs directly and indirectly in one of the country's priority industries and increase foreign exchange earnings. The project will therefore meet the objectives of the Barcelona Process.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is in the basic chemical industry and, were it located in the EU, would be covered by Annex I to EC Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35. Its compliance with European environmental legislation will be established at the time of the project appraisal.

The EIB's customary rules and procedures regarding private sector projects will apply.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
EIB supports 3 large private projects in Algeria and Tunisia showing that Maghreb is a land of opportunities for local and European private investors

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports 3 large private projects in Algeria and Tunisia showing that Maghreb is a land of opportunities for local and European private investors
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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