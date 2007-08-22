Tunisian Indian Fertilizers

Summary sheet
Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT)
Coromandel Fertilizers Ltd. (CFL)
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)
The purpose of the project is to construct and operate a phosphoric acid production plant with a capacity of 360 000 t/year. All production is to be exported to India through long-term purchasing contracts signed by the two Indian project partners in order to supply their fertilizer plants with phosphoric acid. The new plant will be established alongside an existing phosphoric acid plant in Skhira, 50 km north of the town of Gabès.
The project will boost the value added generated by one of the country's key raw materials. It will help to create jobs directly and indirectly in one of the country's priority industries and increase foreign exchange earnings. The project will therefore meet the objectives of the Barcelona Process.
The project is in the basic chemical industry and, were it located in the EU, would be covered by Annex I to EC Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35. Its compliance with European environmental legislation will be established at the time of the project appraisal.
The EIB's customary rules and procedures regarding private sector projects will apply.
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