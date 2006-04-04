Bord Gais Gas Networks

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Development of gas transmission and distribution networks in Ireland and Northern Ireland.
To enhance security of gas supply to Northern Ireland by interconnecting its gas transmission system with Ireland, to facilitate gas supplies to new industrial and residential customers in Ireland and Northern Ireland and to increase gas network safety standards.
Gas transmission interconnector falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC). A full EIA including extensive public consultation was carried out as part of the statutory requirements for planning application. The EIA and the proposed mitigating and monitoring measures will be reviewed in detail during appraisal as well as the risk analysis and the promoter's operating safety policies.
Any negative environment impact resulting from the extension/renewal of the gas distribution networks in urban areas is expected to be minimal and limited to the construction period.
All of the main civil works, equipment supply and services contracts have been or will be advertised in the Official Journal of the European Communities and tendered via negotiated procedures. These procedures are in line with the relevant EU legislation and are considered appropriate for the project.
Electricity, gas and water supply
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