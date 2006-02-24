A1 and A4 Upgrade PPP

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Summary sheet
Design, construction and finance by a private sector consortium of improvements to the A1 and A4/A5 and the operation/maintenance of approx 120km of the motorway and trunk road network in Northern Ireland against availability payments by Roads Service for a period of up to 30 years.
The Project consists of 5 separate capital schemes:
- Scheme 1: Dualling A1 from Beechill to Cloghogue
- Scheme 2: A1 Junction Improvements
- Scheme 3: A4/A5 corridor improvements
- Scheme 4: M1 Communications Improvements
- Scheme 5: Bridge Pier strengthening/protection.
The project is expected to reduce journey times, congestion and accident potential and therefore improve traffic operating conditions. The A1 trunk road is of strategic and economic importance in Northern Ireland – it is the major route corridor between ports of Belfast, Warrenpoint and Dublin. The dualling of the A4 between Dungannon and Ballygawley and single carriageway realignments to the A4 at Annaghilla and A5 at Tullyvar significantly improve access to Counties Tyrone and Fermanagh.
The Environmental Statement and Direction Order stages of the statutory process have been completed for Scheme 1. The Vesting Order process to purchase the land for the schemes has commenced. The Environmental Statement, Direction Order and Vesting Order stages of the statutory process have been commenced on Schemes 2 and 3 of the Project. Schemes 4 and 5 do not require environmental statements as they concern refurbishment to the existing road. The overall environmental impact of the Project is expected to be low.
The project is procured in conformity with the relevant EU Directives under negotiated procedure. The procurement was advertised in the Official Journal in March 2005. Three bidders were pre-qualified and issued an invitation to negotiate in September 2005. The bidders have been invited to respond by March 2006. It is expected that there will be a BAFO in August 2006 and that, following the appointment of preferred bidder, financial close should be reached by February 2007.
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