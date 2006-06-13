Huntstown 2 Power Plant

Summary sheet
Viridian Group PLC (Viridian)
120 Malone Road
BELFAST BT9 5HT
United Kingdom
Attn. Mr Colin Alexander
Group Treasury Manager
The Project comprises the design, construction, commissioning and commercial operation of a 400MWe natural gas fired combined cycle power plant, Huntstown 2.
The Project will:
- install efficient and modern combined-cycle equipment,
- contribute to meeting growing electricity demand,
- deliver electricity to the All-Island Single Electricity Market (SEM).
The Project falls under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) Directive 97/11/EC. A full EIA was carried out in 1999 for the entire Huntstown power plant site comprising Huntstown 1 and Huntstown 2. The new power plant accords with Directive 2001/80/EC on the limitation of emissions of certain pollutants from large combustion plants. The plant is located in an existing industrial area. There are no areas of nature conservation next to the project site.
The Promoter confirmed that the procurement procedures applied to the Project have followed the requirements of the European Procurement Directives with major contracts published in the Official Journal of the EU.
Electricity, Gas and Water Supply
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