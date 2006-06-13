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HUNTSTOWN 2 POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 115,000,000
Energy : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/10/2006 : € 115,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/10/2006
20060072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Huntstown 2 Power Plant

Viridian Group PLC (Viridian)
120 Malone Road
BELFAST BT9 5HT
United Kingdom

Attn. Mr Colin Alexander
Group Treasury Manager

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 115 million
Up to EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the design, construction, commissioning and commercial operation of a 400MWe natural gas fired combined cycle power plant, Huntstown 2.

The Project will:

  1. install efficient and modern combined-cycle equipment,
  2. contribute to meeting growing electricity demand,
  3. deliver electricity to the All-Island Single Electricity Market (SEM).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) Directive 97/11/EC. A full EIA was carried out in 1999 for the entire Huntstown power plant site comprising Huntstown 1 and Huntstown 2. The new power plant accords with Directive 2001/80/EC on the limitation of emissions of certain pollutants from large combustion plants. The plant is located in an existing industrial area. There are no areas of nature conservation next to the project site.

The Promoter confirmed that the procurement procedures applied to the Project have followed the requirements of the European Procurement Directives with major contracts published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Comments

Electricity, Gas and Water Supply

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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