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UNIVERSITAET MAINZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 260,000,000
Services : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2006 : € 260,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2006
20060059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Universität Mainz
Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 521 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of the existing buildings and research facilities of the University of Mainz as well as eligible investments in support of the scientific R&D undertaken by qualified academic staff employed by the university during the period 2005-2008.

Promotion of leading edge public research in EU Member States.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives. The R&D activities to be considered will be carried out within existing university infrastructures and research facilities and are not expected to materially change current R&D practice at the university.

German public procurement law is complies fully with Directive 2004/18/EC and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. Hence the Promoter and the competent public authorities are expected to ensure that any required tenders be organised in full compliance with these procurement directives.

Comments

Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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