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MONTENEGRO SOLID WASTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 27,000,000
Solid waste : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2009 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EUR 27 million for national solid waste system

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2009
20060038
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Montenegro Solid Waste
Montenegrin Municipalities or Municipality Associations
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million.
EUR 54 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Creation of a national system of sustainable waste management

The envisaged eight new inter-municipal sanitary landfills would provide disposal capacity for around 180 kt/year of municipal solid waste, to be constructed in line with the technical requirements of Annex I of the Directive 99/31/EC.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is environmentally driven and intended to improve municipal solid waste disposal practices in the country by disposing of non-hazardous waste in intermunicipal, sanitary landfills.

Procurement procedures will be consistent with the Bank’s Guidelines to Procurement.

Comments

Waste management.

Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EUR 27 million for national solid waste system

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: EUR 27 million for national solid waste system
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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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