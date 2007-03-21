NDP Framework Loan II

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Summary sheet
The project will support a number of investment schemes eligible to the Structural Funds and Cohesion Fund grants in the programming period 2007-13. These will be included in the relevant Operational Programmes in the areas of industry, services, transport, environment, local basic infrastructure, research and development, information society and others. Some measures under the Operational Programmes for Bratislava region will be included as well. The project builds upon a similar operation financed by the Bank during the programming period 2004-6.
The project aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to EU policy priorities for the further development of the economy and its faster integration into the Union's. Through the support of its technical services, as well as that from Jaspers, Jeremie and Jessica, the EIB group will also give a contribution to the overall programme implementation of the Slovak NSRF.
Current environmental impact legislation in the Slovak Republic is based on Law NR SR No. 24/2006 Coll. and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC).
EU Directives have been, generally, transposed into national Slovak legislation (last amendment by Act No. 25/2006 Coll.). Tenders will be organized in compliance with EU requirements, a precondition for EU grant support. Tender notices (if this is the case) will be published, as appropriate, in the EU Official Journal. Application of EU procedures by the Slovak authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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