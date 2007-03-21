Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NDP FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 1,300,000,000
Health : € 26,000,000
Services : € 91,000,000
Education : € 130,000,000
Urban development : € 141,570,000
Water, sewerage : € 260,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 287,430,000
Transport : € 364,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2010 : € 26,000,000
16/11/2010 : € 91,000,000
16/11/2010 : € 130,000,000
16/11/2010 : € 141,570,000
16/11/2010 : € 260,000,000
16/11/2010 : € 287,430,000
16/11/2010 : € 364,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Expressway R1 (Zarnovica – Sasovske) - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - D1 Fricovce-Svinia - EN
Related press
Slovakia: The biggest EIB loan ever: EUR 1.3 billion for co-financing projects supported by EU Funds
Related sub-project
D1 JANOVCE-JABLONOV (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK FOR SUB-URBAN TRANSPORT (TRAINS)
Related sub-project
ZILINA TEPLICKA MARSHALLING YARD
Related sub-project
D1 FRICOVCE-SVINIA
Related sub-project
ROAD R4 KOSICE-MILHOST (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
MODERN OF RAILWAY TRACK - SECT BELUSA-PUCHOV
Related sub-project
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT TOPOLCANY
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK NOVE MESTO NAD VAHOM-Z
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK TRENCIANSKA TEPLA-BELUSA

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2010
20060030
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NDP Framework Loan II
Government of Slovakia though the Ministry of Finance (Borrower and Payment authority for the EU programmes), the Ministry of Regional Development (central Management Authority responsible for the overall coordination) and other Ministries involved as Management Authorities in the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2007-13.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 15% of the eligible cost
The total cost of the NSRF is estimated at some EUR 11.6 billion, the cost eligible to the Bank's project will be determined during appraisal.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support a number of investment schemes eligible to the Structural Funds and Cohesion Fund grants in the programming period 2007-13. These will be included in the relevant Operational Programmes in the areas of industry, services, transport, environment, local basic infrastructure, research and development, information society and others. Some measures under the Operational Programmes for Bratislava region will be included as well. The project builds upon a similar operation financed by the Bank during the programming period 2004-6.

The project aims at both facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to EU policy priorities for the further development of the economy and its faster integration into the Union's. Through the support of its technical services, as well as that from Jaspers, Jeremie and Jessica, the EIB group will also give a contribution to the overall programme implementation of the Slovak NSRF.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Slovak Republic is based on Law NR SR No. 24/2006 Coll. and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC).

EU Directives have been, generally, transposed into national Slovak legislation (last amendment by Act No. 25/2006 Coll.). Tenders will be organized in compliance with EU requirements, a precondition for EU grant support. Tender notices (if this is the case) will be published, as appropriate, in the EU Official Journal. Application of EU procedures by the Slovak authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related projects
Related sub-project
D1 JANOVCE-JABLONOV (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK FOR SUB-URBAN TRANSPORT (TRAINS)
Related sub-project
ZILINA TEPLICKA MARSHALLING YARD
Related sub-project
D1 FRICOVCE-SVINIA
Related sub-project
ROAD R4 KOSICE-MILHOST (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
MODERN OF RAILWAY TRACK - SECT BELUSA-PUCHOV
Related sub-project
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT TOPOLCANY
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK NOVE MESTO NAD VAHOM-Z
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK TRENCIANSKA TEPLA-BELUSA
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Expressway R1 (Zarnovica – Sasovske) - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - D1 Fricovce-Svinia - EN
Related press
Slovakia: The biggest EIB loan ever: EUR 1.3 billion for co-financing projects supported by EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: The biggest EIB loan ever: EUR 1.3 billion for co-financing projects supported by EU Funds
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Expressway R1 (Zarnovica – Sasovske) - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - D1 Fricovce-Svinia - EN
Related sub-project
D1 JANOVCE-JABLONOV (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
ROLLING STOCK FOR SUB-URBAN TRANSPORT (TRAINS)
Related sub-project
ZILINA TEPLICKA MARSHALLING YARD
Related sub-project
D1 FRICOVCE-SVINIA
Related sub-project
ROAD R4 KOSICE-MILHOST (FWL 2006-0030)
Related sub-project
MODERN OF RAILWAY TRACK - SECT BELUSA-PUCHOV
Related sub-project
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT TOPOLCANY
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK NOVE MESTO NAD VAHOM-Z
Related sub-project
RAILWAY TRACK TRENCIANSKA TEPLA-BELUSA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications