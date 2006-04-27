HIGHWAYS VIII

The project concerns the construction of five new motorway sections. The sections concerned are

Sentvid-Koseze (5.500km);

Vrba-Peracica (9.780km);

Ponikve-Hrastje (7.165km);

Pluska-Ponikve (7.597km) and

Slivnica-Drazenci (19.850km).

The total length of the road sections is approximately 50 km. All sections are located on the Trans-European Road Network (TEN-T) in Slovenia.