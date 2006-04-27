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HIGHWAYS VIII

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2006 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 300 million for the extension of the motorway network

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2006
20060028
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Slovenia Highways VIII

Druzba za Avtoceste v Republiki Sloveniji d.d. (DARS)
Ulica XIV. divizije 4
SI-3000 Celje

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of five new motorway sections. The sections concerned are

  • Sentvid-Koseze (5.500km);
  • Vrba-Peracica (9.780km);
  • Ponikve-Hrastje (7.165km);
  • Pluska-Ponikve (7.597km) and
  • Slivnica-Drazenci (19.850km).

The total length of the road sections is approximately 50 km. All sections are located on the Trans-European Road Network (TEN-T) in Slovenia.

Completion of the Highway network in Slovenia

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy.

All the contracts to be financed by the Bank will be advertised in the EU Official Journal and open on equal terms to international competition in accordance with the Bank's procurement criteria.

Comments

Motorways.

Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 300 million for the extension of the motorway network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EUR 300 million for the extension of the motorway network
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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