Universita’ di Venezia

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the expansion, upgrading and reorganisation of the UNIVE teaching and research facilities. The University, located in Venice is organized over a network made of 40 buildings, corresponding to more than 15 sites spread over the Comune of Venezia. The proposed project would enable the reorganisation and consolidation of the present structure onto 4 research and teaching campuses: one, located in the city centre, close to the main University’s building for the faculty of Foreign Languages, and three other campuses for Economics, Humanities and Science faculties.
Investments foreseen under the proposed project will provide the student population with upgraded teaching and research facilities in order to improve the quality of services provided and the University’s overall competitiveness in Italy and abroad. In addition, the consolidation of the existing UNIVE structures in four main campuses will allow it to overcome the operating inefficiencies and costs linked to its present fragmented structure, providing the University with a modern and efficient campus.
Council Directive 97/11/EEC does not specifically mention Educational and Health activities on EIA. The applicability of the Annex II of the Directive to Urban Development projects will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement procedures followed by the Promoter will be reviewed during appraisal to see whether they are in the best interests of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.