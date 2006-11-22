FLUXYS LNG Terminal TEN

Summary sheet
FLUXYS SA
Avenue des Arts 31
B-1040 Brussels
Mr. R. Sterckx, Financial Manager
Design, construction, commissioning and operation of new storage and re-gasification facilities at the Zeebrugge LNG import terminal.
The project will increase the EU gas import capacity by 4.5 Bcm3/year and diversify the sources of gas supply to Belgium and the EU.
The project is classified under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC and its amendments) and the Seveso II directive (96/082/EC) on the prevention of major accidents for projects involving dangerous substances. The promoter has carried out an EIA and received an environmental permit in July 2004.
The project is implemented under a fixed lump sum EPC contract that was awarded after restricted international tendering of pre-qualified companies. A pre-qualification notice was published in the OJEU in May 2003 in line with the requirements of EU directive 93/38/EC.
Terminal construction activities.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.