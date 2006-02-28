Uni Bocconi Internazionalizzazione

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the expansion and upgrading of the Università Bocconi teaching and research facilities. The project also includes the construction of new student residences to provide the student population, two-thirds of which coming from cities and regions outside Milan and Lombardy and 7.5 percent from abroad, with accommodation in the University’s neighbourhood.
The Project will provide the Università with upgraded teaching and research facilities, in order to improve the quality of education delivered and expand research activities, and contribute to the University’s process of internationalisation. In addition, the University is located in the centre of Milan, in a heavily inhabited area and with a great demand of housing, and the construction of new student residences will provide students with affordable housing. The project will also contribute to the renewal and development of the urban space surrounding the University site.
Council Directive 97/11/EEC does not specifically mention Educational and Health activities on EIA. The applicability of the Annex II of the Directive to Urban Development projects will be verified during appraisal.
The Università Boconi is a private University and as such is not bound by public procurement rules. Notwithstanding, the procurement procedures will be reviewed during appraisal to see whether they are in the best interests of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
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