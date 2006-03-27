Education Development Loan

Summary sheet
The project will to support implementation of the first phase of Albania’s National Education Strategy 2004-2015. It will focus on improving quality of learning outcomes, expanding the coverage in secondary education and setting the stage for tertiary education reform.
One of the high priorities of the new Albanian Government is to invest in the education sector. The proposed programme of activities will increase performance of this sector in the coming years , thus contributing to Albania’s future competitiveness and economic and social growth.
The project components by virtue, inter alia, of their nature, size or location, appear unlikely to have a significant effect on environment. The basis for requesting (or not) an EIA by the competent authorities, the local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
The procurement procedures used by the promoter will be assessed during appraisal in order to ensure that they are in line with the Bank's guidelines and the relevant applicable Community rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.